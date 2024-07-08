Beryl strengthens into a hurricane again as it approaches Texas

Beryl returned to a hurricane-strength storm as it approached the central Texas coastline early Monday, spurring state officials to warn residents of the .

Beryl is now a Category 1 hurricane, and is expected to make landfall "within the next hour or two," the National Hurricane Center said in its 4 a.m. ET update.

Beryl was 15 miles south-southeast of Matagorda, Texas, and 100 miles east-northeast of Corpus Christi as it carried maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour, the hurricane center said.

A "life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall is ongoing across portions of Texas," the hurricane center said in its update. "Sustained tropical-storm-force winds and hurricane-force wind gust have already been reported along the coast, these winds will continue to spread inland."

With Beryl’s new strength, the NHC has issued a litany of advisories for the area stretching from Galveston to Mesquite Bay to Corpus Christi. Storm surges could increase the water levels from 3 to 7 feet in those regions. Rainfall is forecasted to range from 5 to 15 inches.

“As Hurricane Beryl approaches the Texas coast, now is the time for Texans to make their final preparations to protect themselves and their property,” Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Sunday. “121 counties are already under state disaster declaration, and more may be added if conditions warrant.”

Patrick said more than 2,500 responders have been dispatched across the state, from departments including FEMA, parks and wildlife, health services and transportation.

From Texas, Beryl is expected to move inland across Arkansas on Tuesday.

