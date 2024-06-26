Watch the first presidential debate of the 2024 election

The first of two planned presidential debates is set to take place this Thursday, June 27, at 9 p.m. on CNN. Unlike previous debates organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates, this one will be broadcast by CNN and moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash live from Atlanta.

This shift in host brings a new format to the debate. CNN has announced that there will be no studio audience during the 90-minute event, which will include two commercial breaks. Both candidates will stand at identical podiums, with their positions on stage determined by a coin toss. Notably, the debate will forego opening statements from the candidates. NPR reports that "candidate microphones will be cut off and muted when they're not answering questions or given rebuttal time."

Visit CNN for additional rules the candidates will follow during the debate.

You can watch the entire live debate in the video at the top of this page.