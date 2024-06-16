© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Tony Awards 2024: The complete list of winners

By Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Published June 16, 2024 at 7:03 PM EDT
A view of the stage before the start of the Tony Awards in 2023.
Charles Sykes
/
Invision/AP
A view of the stage before the start of the Tony Awards in 2023.

Updated June 16, 2024 at 20:58 PM ET

The 77th Tony Awards air Sunday night on CBS. Below is the full list of 2024 Tony Award nominees, with winners marked in bold.

Best Direction of a Play

  • WINNER: Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
  • Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
  • Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
  • Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
  • Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding


Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

  • WINNER: Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
  • Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable
  • Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
  • Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
  • Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic


Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

  • WINNER: Will Brill, Stereophonic
  • Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
  • Jim Parsons, Mother Play
  • Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
  • Corey Stoll, Appropriate


Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

  • WINNER: Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
  • William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
  • Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
  • Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable
  • Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots


Best Sound Design of a Musical

  • WINNER: Cody Spencer, The Outsiders
  • M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love
  • Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along
  • Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
  • Gareth Owen, Hell's Kitchen


Best Sound Design of a Play

  • WINNER: Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic
  • Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
  • Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
  • Tom Gibbons, Grey House
  • Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate


Best Lighting Design of a Play

  • WINNER: Jane Cox, Appropriate
  • Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People
  • Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic
  • Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic
  • Natasha Katz, Grey House


Best Lighting Design of a Musical

  • WINNER: Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders
  • Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise
  • Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
  • Natasha Katz, Hell's Kitchen
  • Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants


Best Choreography

  • WINNER: Justin Peck, Illinoise
  • Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love
  • Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen
  • Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
  • Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants


Best Scenic Design of a Musical

  • WINNER: Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
  • AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders
  • Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell's Kitchen
  • Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants
  • David Korins, Here Lies Love
  • Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka
  • Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical


Best Orchestrations

  • WINNER: Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along
  • Timo Andres, Illinoise
  • Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic
  • Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders
  • Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen


Best Costume Design of a Musical

  • WINNER: Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby
  • Dede Ayite, Hell's Kitchen
  • David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants
  • Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
  • Paul Tazewell, Suffs


Best Costume Design of a Play

  • WINNER: Dede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
  • Dede Ayite, Appropriate
  • Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
  • Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
  • David Zinn, An Enemy of the People


Best Book of a Musical

  • WINNER: Shaina Taub, SuffsKristoffer Diaz, Hell's Kitchen
  • Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook
  • Adam Rapp and Justine Levine, The Outsiders
  • Rick Elice, Water for Elephants


Best Musical

  • Hell's Kitchen
  • Illinoise
  • The Outsiders
  • Suffs
  • Water for Elephants


Best Revival of a Musical

  • Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
  • Gutenberg! The Musical!
  • Merrily We Roll Along
  • The Who's Tommy


Best Direction of a Musical

  • Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
  • Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen
  • Leigh Silverman, Suffs
  • Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
  • Danya Taymor, The Outsiders


Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

  • Brody Grant, The Outsiders
  • Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
  • Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
  • Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
  • Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club


Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

  • Edin Espinosa, Lempicka
  • Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen
  • Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
  • Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
  • Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club


Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

  • Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical
  • Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
  • Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell's Kitchen
  • Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders
  • Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
  • Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club


Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

  • Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen
  • Amber Iman, Lempicka
  • Nikki M. James, Suffs
  • Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python's Spamalot
  • Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen
  • Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
  • Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club


Best Play

  • Jaja's African Hair Braiding
  • Mary Jane
  • Mother Play
  • Prayer for the French Republic
  • Stereophonic


Best Revival of a Play

  • Appropriate
  • An Enemy of the People
  • Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch


Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

  • Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
  • Jessica Lange, Mother Play
  • Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
  • Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
  • Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable


Best Original Score

  • Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses
  • David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love
  • Will Butler, Stereophonic
  • Shaina Taub, Suffs
  • Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, The Outsiders


Best Scenic Design in a Play

Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento is an assistant producer with Weekend Edition.
