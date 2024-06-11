© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Members of the House to vote on whether to hold Attorney General Garland in contempt

By Kelsey Snell,
Carrie JohnsonRob Schmitz
Published June 11, 2024 at 11:26 AM EDT

The House is expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Kelsey Snell
Kelsey Snell is a Congressional correspondent for NPR. She has covered Congress since 2010 for outlets including The Washington Post, Politico and National Journal. She has covered elections and Congress with a reporting specialty in budget, tax and economic policy. She has a graduate degree in journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. and an undergraduate degree in political science from DePaul University in Chicago.
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is NPR's National Justice Correspondent.
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details