Early turnout low in vote to replace Regina Hill, special election day is Tuesday

Tuesday is the special election day for Orlando City Council District 5, to fill the vacant seat of suspended City Commissioner Regina Hill.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at five locations serving 14 precincts in District 5.

The central Orlando district has 21,267 registered voters, but as of Monday afternoon only 1,303 — or 6.13% — have voted by mail or early voting.

Seven candidates are running.

They are: former Miss America Ericka Dunlap, business coach Tiakeysha Ellison, fiscal management consultant and community activist Lawanna Gelzer, tax consultant Cameron Hope, former State Representative Travaris McCurdy, community organizer Miles Mulrain Jr.and nonprofit leader Shaniqua "Shan" Rose.

If no one gets more than 50% of the vote, a run-off election will be held on June 18th.

The winner will serve until Regina Hill's term expires in January 2026 -- unless she is cleared of the charges before then.

Hill was indicted in late March on seven felonies, including exploitation of an elderly person and fraud. She has pleaded not guilty.