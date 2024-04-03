After 67 years, Las Vegas' iconic Tropicana Hotel has closed

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. After 67 years, Las Vegas' Tropicana Hotel closed. It was a hangout for the Rat Pack - Frank Sinatra and friends, Siegfried and Roy debuted their magic act at the Tropicana, and the fictional spy James Bond once stayed there in a movie. The casino's former ties to the mob only added to its fame, and now it's being demolished to make way for a new stadium, (impersonating Marlon Brando) an offer they couldn't refuse. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

