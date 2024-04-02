Some people have excuses for their boss. Others get excuses from The Boss

(SOUNDBITE OF BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN SONG, "BADLANDS")

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. Some people have excuses for their boss, but some lucky people get excuses from the Boss. We're talking about a young fan who attended a Bruce Springsteen concert in San Francisco recently, who asked the legend to autograph a sign she put together that read, skipping school - sign my note? She had a good reason to ask. Springsteen shows sometimes run three hours, which can be tough on a school night. Luckily, Springsteen saw the note and signed. Hopefully she got extra credit for chutzpah.

