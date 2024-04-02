A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. Houston Astros relief pitcher Ronel Blanco has had quite a week. First he welcomed a new daughter, next he made his first opening day roster, then because of injuries, Blanco started yesterday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Here's how it went down on television.

UNIDENTIFIED COMMENTATOR: Ground ball. Dubon throws to first. No-hitter.

MARTÍNEZ: Blanco blanked the Blue Jays, which also was the Astros' first win of the season.

