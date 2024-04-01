A look back at some April Fools' stories NPR used to run

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Today, you're probably on guard for April Fools' pranks.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Yeah. MORNING EDITION decided a few years ago not to produce any tall tales on April 1 - something about fake news not being such a fun idea anymore. Anyways, NPR did have a long tradition of trying to fake out people on April Fools' Day.

MARTIN: Here's the time we told you about Starbucks building a coast-to-coast coffee pipeline.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: The water comes in from the mountains, and at the precise second the beans are roasted and ready, they're added to the water in the spin-terfuge (ph), and off they go.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: They have a plan to divert this slurry into individual homes.

MARTÍNEZ: Who would believe that?

MARTIN: Me.

MARTÍNEZ: We also tried to convince you, that there were...

MARTIN: I would.

MARTÍNEZ: ...People who long for dial-up modems again - the slow internet movement.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

JONATHAN KERN: (As Dr. Langsam) The heart rate slows down. The thinking improves. The complexion improves. It's just amazing what it will do.

MELISSA BLOCK: And the whole perception of time, I guess, shifts as you slow down.

KERN: (As Dr. Langsam) Well, that's a very interesting point. While we can't actually lengthen the human life, we can certainly make it feel much, much longer by slowing down the internet.

MARTIN: OK. I knew that was fake. We brought you news of a sagging market for maple syrup and neglected trees so full of sap that they were exploding.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

ROBERT SIEGEL: An untapped tree is a time bomb ready to go off

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Be - hey. Oh, watch it. Be careful there.

(SOUNDBITE OF EXPLOSION)

MARTÍNEZ: Good to hear Robert Siegel's voice there. Now, those are just a few of the many examples over the years. But as we said, we're done with all that. So no more fake stories on April Fools' Day. We promise.

MARTIN: Maybe.

MARTÍNEZ: Probably.

MARTIN: Maybe.

