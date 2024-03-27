© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In its quest for American doughnut domination, Krispy Kreme forges a Mc-partnership

Published March 27, 2024 at 6:03 AM EDT

DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Debbie Elliott. In their quest for American donut domination, Krispy Kreme is forming a new McPartnership (ph). The donut maker says you'll be able to get its glazed, chocolate-sprinkled and cream-filled treats at select McDonald's locations later this year and all McDonald's in the U.S. by 2026. Krispy Kreme stock shot up on the news with predictions of all that McCash (ph). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details