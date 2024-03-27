In its quest for American doughnut domination, Krispy Kreme forges a Mc-partnership

DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Debbie Elliott. In their quest for American donut domination, Krispy Kreme is forming a new McPartnership (ph). The donut maker says you'll be able to get its glazed, chocolate-sprinkled and cream-filled treats at select McDonald's locations later this year and all McDonald's in the U.S. by 2026. Krispy Kreme stock shot up on the news with predictions of all that McCash (ph). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

