Little-known opposition leader in Senegal is named the next president

By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published March 26, 2024 at 5:13 AM EDT
Supporters of presidential candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye gather outside his campaign headquarters, in Dakar, Senegal.
Mosa'ab Elshamy
/
AP
In Senegal a 44-year-old opposition leader, who was in prison less than two weeks ago has secured a stunning victory in the Presidential election there.

The run up to the polls had been marred by tensions and at one point were postponed, sparking fury across the country - fury that has now given way to celebrations. NPR Emmanuel Akinwotu reports from Lagos.

Ayen Deng Bior contributed to this story

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Emmanuel Akinwotu
Emmanuel Akinwotu is an international correspondent for NPR. He joined NPR in 2022 from The Guardian, where he was West Africa correspondent.
