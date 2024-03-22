Freddie Mercury's home in London is on the market for $38 million

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS")

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Freddie Mercury's home in London is on the market. The frontman for Queen bought the Neo-Georgian brick mansion and lived there until he died in 1991. He left the house and possessions to his friend Mary Austin, who's lived there for decades. Now she's selling for $38 million. She is the champion of real estate.

