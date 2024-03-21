MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Michel Martin.

The Recording Academy has announced its Hall of Fame inductees for 2024. The honorees include Guns N' Roses for their album "Appetite For Destruction" and this work by Lauryn Hill.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DOO-WOP (THAT THING)")

LAURYN HILL: (Singing) That thing, that thing, that thing...

MARTIN: The list also appreciates lesser-known tunes, like William Bell's song titled...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YOU DON'T MISS YOUR WATER")

WILLIAM BELL: (Singing) You don't miss your water.

MARTIN: All 10 honorees will be celebrated at the Grammy Hall of Fame Gala in May.

