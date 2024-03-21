Beloved fantasy novel, 'The Neverending Story,' is coming back to the big screen

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NEVER ENDING STORY")

LIMAHL: (Singing) Turn around. Look at what you see.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The beloved fantasy novel "The NeverEnding Story" is going to the big screen again. According to Variety, which broke the story, producers of the new movie plan to film a lot of it in Germany, much like the original 1984 film. It was a movie 40 years ago and will be again, a kind of never-ending story. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

