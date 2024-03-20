Godzilla was back on the streets of Tokyo — this time for a good cause

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Godzilla, the monster of Japanese movie fame, was back on the streets of Tokyo. This time, the kaiju visited on a public service mission to encourage people to observe traffic safety laws. Godzilla was even made police chief for a day. Think of the size of his hat. The appearance was part of a campaign using Japanese movie characters to promote traffic safety. I wonder what job they gave Pikachu. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

