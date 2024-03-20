Cambodia cracks down on musical car horns to avoid 'anarchy in the streets'

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. Cambodia is cracking down on musical car horns. The country's prime minister, Hun Manet, announced the nationwide ban on his social media channels, posting images of young people dancing on the side of the road to the musical stylings of truck horns. He said the ban is necessary to avoid, quote-unquote, "anarchy in the streets." He said the transportation ministry and police would enforce his order that truck owners replaced the horns with normal honking ones. No word on whether there's an exception for Swifties or the BeyHive. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

