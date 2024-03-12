Harold Terens, 100, and his fiancé Jeanne Swerlin, 96, plan to marry in June

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Leila Fadel. A hundred-year-old Harold Terens and his fiancee, 96-year-old Jeanne Swerlin, are in love. They plan to get married in June in France, on the beach. But not just any beach - a beach Terens has visited before as a 20-year-old in the U.S. Army when he was part of the U.S. forces that landed on the beaches of Normandy, France, during World War II to liberate the country from Nazi control. This June, the two will say their vows 80 years after D-Day. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.