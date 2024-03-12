A Philippine city will provide free sneakers to public school students in K-12

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. We've all heard that when students get better quality food at school, their performance goes up. But what if every student had shoes? San Juan City in the Philippines announced it will provide free sneakers to all public school students K through 12. In a Facebook post, Mayor Francis Zamora said doing so was fulfilling a dream of his. The sneakers are red and white with the city logo. The mayor sounds like a sneaker head. Now he's using sneakers to help kids get ahead. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

